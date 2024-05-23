News & Insights

Stocks

A&W Fund Appoints Trustees and Reaffirms Auditor

May 23, 2024 — 05:50 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

A&W Revenue Royalties (TSE:AW.UN) has released an update.

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund has announced the appointment of Mr. Kevin Mahoney, Ms. Fern Glowinsky, and Mr. Andrew W. Dunn as Trustees, following the latest annual general meeting results. The company, known for its stake in A&W Food Services of Canada and receiving a 3% royalty from over a thousand A&W restaurants, also reaffirmed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as its auditor.

For further insights into TSE:AW.UN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.