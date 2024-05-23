A&W Fund Appoints Trustees and Reaffirms Auditor

A&W Revenue Royalties (TSE:AW.UN) has released an update.

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund has announced the appointment of Mr. Kevin Mahoney, Ms. Fern Glowinsky, and Mr. Andrew W. Dunn as Trustees, following the latest annual general meeting results. The company, known for its stake in A&W Food Services of Canada and receiving a 3% royalty from over a thousand A&W restaurants, also reaffirmed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as its auditor.

