A&W Food Services of Canada (TSE:AW.UN) Enters New Deal, Shares Gain

May 27, 2024 — 12:08 pm EDT

A&W (TSE:AW.UN) was once known for “all-American food.” If you expand that definition to “North American,” then it might still be valid, as it’s largely a Canadian operation these days. And it gained modestly in Monday morning’s trading after reports emerged about a new partnership effort that looked to bolster its presence in the Canadian market even further, though it still has several hundred locations in the U.S..

The deal between A&W and Pret a Manger, a sandwich chain in Europe, has been in the works for the last two years, on an extended trial period. During this trial, A&W restaurants could offer Pret a Manger foods, and there was even a complete Pret a Manger restaurant put up in downtown Toronto.

With the trial period completed to A&W’s satisfaction, Pret a Manger items will go live throughout the A&W chain. This fall, for example, Pret a Manger coffee will be available in all A&W restaurants, and over the course of the next decade to follow, more such offerings will be slotted in.

Building on the Marketing

This move comes at a good time for Pret a Manger and A&W alike. A&W is currently riding a nice wave of cross-promotional opportunity as, just days ago, Blue Bell ice cream released A&W Root Beer Float ice cream, its latest flavor. The combination of vanilla ice cream and “…an A&W Root Beer flavored sherbet…” comes just ahead of summer, which is prime time for ice cream.

Combining these two taste sensations in such a fashion should prove welcome. It also comes at a time when A&W could use the help, as it just lost a restaurant in Vestal, New York. The restaurant, open for around 20 years, ran into staffing problems and simply couldn’t keep its doors open.

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have no coverage on A&W Restaurants at all, so we turn to the last month of trading instead. That month has been mostly in decline, with A&W down 2.19% over the course of it. The decline wasn’t all at once, and it did feature a couple of rallies. But these rallies were largely unsustainable, as A&W found itself coming off its lows for the month with that Pret a Manger deal.

