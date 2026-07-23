A&W Food Services Of Canada Inc Reports Retreat In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - A&W Food Services of Canada Inc (AW.TO) reported earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $11.72 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $12.53 million, or $0.50 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.0% to $70.84 million from $68.78 million last year.

A&W Food Services of Canada Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.72 Mln. vs. $12.53 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue: $70.84 Mln vs. $68.78 Mln last year.

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