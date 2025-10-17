A&W Food Services Of Canada Inc Q3 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - A&W Food Services of Canada Inc (AW.TO) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$17.56 million. This compares with C$6.49 million last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.3% to C$71.20 million from C$76.00 million last year.

A&W Food Services of Canada Inc earnings at glance (GAAP):

-Earnings: C$17.56 Mln. vs. C$6.49 Mln. last year. -Revenue: C$71.20 Mln vs. C$76.00 Mln last year.

