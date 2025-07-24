A&W Food Services Of Canada Inc Q2 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - A&W Food Services of Canada Inc (AW.TO) reported a profit for second quarter of C$12.53 million

The company's bottom line came in at C$12.53 million, or C$0.50 per share. This compares with C$8.80 million, or C$0.58 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.9% to C$68.78 million from C$64.32 million last year.

A&W Food Services of Canada Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$12.53 Mln. vs. C$8.80 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.50 vs. C$0.58 last year. -Revenue: C$68.78 Mln vs. C$64.32 Mln last year.

