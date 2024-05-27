A&W and Pret Expand Partnership in Canada

A&W Revenue Royalties (TSE:AW.UN) has released an update.

A&W Food Services of Canada and Pret A Manger have solidified a long-term expansion plan for the Pret brand in Canada. This follows a successful two-year trial and will include integrating Pret coffee into A&W restaurants nationwide starting this fall. The expansion will see an increase in Pret product offerings across the country, with sales contributing to a 3% royalty to A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund.

