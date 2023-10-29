News & Insights

AVZ Minerals seeks to file arbitration against Cominière over Congo lithium project

October 29, 2023 — 10:52 pm EDT

Written by Ayushman Ojha for Reuters ->

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Australia's AVZ Minerals AVZ.AX on Monday said it plans to file an emergency arbitration application, seeking injunctive relief against Cominière regarding the contested Manono Lithium mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Manono Lithium SAS is a joint venture in which Zijin Mining's 601899.SS subsidiary Jinxiang Lithium owns a 61% stake and DRC's state-owned Cominiere has the remaining interest.

The permit to develop one of the world's largest hard rock deposits of the mineral initially belonged to Australian AVZ Minerals AVZ.AX, but was revoked in February by the DRC's mines ministry which said the company had not developed it fast enough.

