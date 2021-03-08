AVZ Minerals secures second agreement for lithium-bearing mineral spodumene

March 9 (Reuters) - Australia's AVZ Minerals AVZ.AX said on Tuesday it had entered a second agreement to sell lithium ore mineral spodumene to Shenzhen Chengxin Lithium Group 002240.SZ.

AVZ said the second offtake agreement with the Chinese lithium products maker was for the supply of up to 180,000 tonnes of spodumene concentrate per year from it's Manono Lithium and Tin project in the southern Democratic Republic of Congo. (https://bit.ly/38ncg7Q)

On Monday, Shenzhen Chengxin had announced a three-year deal to purchase 160,000 tonnes of spodumene per year from AVZ.

The second agreement takes the total offtake commitments for the Manono Project to more than 50% of initial saleable spodumene production, AVZ said.

