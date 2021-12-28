AVXL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp (Symbol: AVXL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.73, changing hands as low as $17.68 per share. Anavex Life Sciences Corp shares are currently trading down about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVXL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVXL's low point in its 52 week range is $5.12 per share, with $31.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.73.

