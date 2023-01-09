AVUS Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the AVUS ETF (Symbol: AVUS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $69.58, changing hands as high as $69.97 per share. AVUS shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVUS's low point in its 52 week range is $61.777 per share, with $80.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.02.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.