AVUS Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the AVUS ETF (Symbol: AVUS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $69.58, changing hands as high as $69.97 per share. AVUS shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AVUS's low point in its 52 week range is $61.777 per share, with $80.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.02.
Also see: KERN shares outstanding history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RDUS
FAA Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.