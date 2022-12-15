AVUS Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AVUS

In trading on Thursday, shares of the AVUS ETF (Symbol: AVUS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $70.06, changing hands as low as $68.83 per share. AVUS shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVUS's low point in its 52 week range is $61.777 per share, with $81.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.95.

