AVUS Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AVUS

In trading on Thursday, shares of the AVUS ETF (Symbol: AVUS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $70.06, changing hands as low as $68.83 per share. AVUS shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AVUS's low point in its 52 week range is $61.777 per share, with $81.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.95.
Also see: Warren Buffett Technology Stocks
WNRL Options Chain
Funds Holding SYM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.