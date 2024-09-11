AVSC Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AVSC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the AVSC ETF (Symbol: AVSC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.53, changing hands as low as $50.24 per share. AVSC shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVSC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVSC's low point in its 52 week range is $40.9901 per share, with $57.3115 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.00.

