Avrobio To Acquire Tectonic Therapeutic In All-Stock Deal

(RTTNews) - Gene therapy company Avrobio, Inc. (AVRO) and privately-held Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. Tuesday announced a definitive merger agreement to combine in an all-stock transaction.

As per the agreement, Avrobio will acquire 100 percent of the outstanding equity interests of Tectonic and the combined company will be operated under the name Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. and trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'TECX.' The corporate headquarters will be located in Watertown, Mass.

Tectonic has raised or entered into agreements for a $130.7 million private placement with a syndicate of new and existing leading life sciences investors. The combined company is expected to have approximately $165 million of cash and cash equivalents at closing.

The proceeds will be used to advance Tectonic's pipeline through multiple clinical data catalysts and are expected to fund the combined company's operations into mid-2027.

The private placement is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024.

Upon completion of the Merger, pre-Merger Avrobio shareholders are expected to own approximately 22.3% of the combined company and pre-Merger Tectonic shareholders are expected to own approximately 40.2% of the combined company.

The combined company will be led by Reicin and other members of the Tectonic management team. The Merger has been approved by the Board of Directors of both companies and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024.

In the pre-market session, AVRO is down 22.37 percent at $1.06.

