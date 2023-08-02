AvroBio (AVRO) Price Target Increased by 6.05% to 3.88

The average one-year price target for AvroBio (NASDAQ:AVRO) has been revised to 3.88 / share. This is an increase of 6.05% from the prior estimate of 3.65 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.02 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 150.06% from the latest reported closing price of 1.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in AvroBio. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVRO is 0.03%, an increase of 55.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.52% to 23,292K shares. The put/call ratio of AVRO is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 4,541K shares representing 10.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,521K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVRO by 58.40% over the last quarter.

Gmt Capital holds 4,358K shares representing 9.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,310K shares, representing an increase of 24.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVRO by 56.90% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 3,116K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 740K shares, representing an increase of 76.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVRO by 409.93% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,770K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,470K shares, representing an increase of 16.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVRO by 50.43% over the last quarter.

Aisling Capital Management holds 1,010K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AvroBio Background Information

AVROBIO's vision is to bring personalized gene therapy to the world. The company aims to prevent, halt or reverse disease throughout the body with a single dose of gene therapy designed to drive durable expression of therapeutic protein, even in hard-to-reach tissues and organs including brain, muscle and bone. Its ex vivo lentiviral gene therapy pipeline includes clinical programs in Fabry disease, Gaucher disease type 1 and cystinosis, as well as preclinical programs in Hunter syndrome, Gaucher disease type 3 and Pompe disease. AVROBIO is powered by its industry leading plato® gene therapy platform, its foundation designed to deliver gene therapy worldwide. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., with an office in Toronto, Ontario.

