AvroBio (AVRO) Price Target Increased by 12.82% to 3.74

The average one-year price target for AvroBio (NASDAQ:AVRO) has been revised to 3.74 / share. This is an increase of 12.82% from the prior estimate of 3.32 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.02 to a high of 5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 154.42% from the latest reported closing price of 1.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in AvroBio. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 15.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVRO is 0.03%, an increase of 14.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.00% to 20,444K shares. The put/call ratio of AVRO is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 4,541K shares representing 10.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 2,705K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 98.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVRO by 6,650.89% over the last quarter.

Gmt Capital holds 2,412K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,358K shares, representing a decrease of 80.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVRO by 49.30% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,770K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aisling Capital Management holds 1,010K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AvroBio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AVROBIO's vision is to bring personalized gene therapy to the world. The company aims to prevent, halt or reverse disease throughout the body with a single dose of gene therapy designed to drive durable expression of therapeutic protein, even in hard-to-reach tissues and organs including brain, muscle and bone. Its ex vivo lentiviral gene therapy pipeline includes clinical programs in Fabry disease, Gaucher disease type 1 and cystinosis, as well as preclinical programs in Hunter syndrome, Gaucher disease type 3 and Pompe disease. AVROBIO is powered by its industry leading plato® gene therapy platform, its foundation designed to deliver gene therapy worldwide. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., with an office in Toronto, Ontario.

