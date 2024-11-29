News & Insights

Avricore Health Reports Revenue Surge and UK Expansion

November 29, 2024 — 12:07 pm EST

Avricore Health (TSE:AVCR) has released an update.

Avricore Health Inc. reported a significant rise in revenues and profitability for the third quarter of 2024, with a 58% year-over-year revenue increase. The company is strategically expanding its HealthTab™ services in the UK, capitalizing on the region’s strong investment in pharmacy-led healthcare services.

