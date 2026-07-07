Is AVO's Sustainable Growth Strategy Built for the Long Run?

Mission Produce, Inc. AVO is navigating near-term industry volatility with a strategy that extends well beyond cyclical avocado pricing. While an unusually large Mexican crop weighed on margins during the fiscal second quarter, management emphasized that the company's long-term growth thesis remains firmly rooted in expanding global avocado consumption, strengthening its vertically integrated supply chain and broadening its business portfolio. Rather than reacting to short-term market swings, Mission Produce is investing in capabilities that it believes will support sustainable growth across multiple years.



A central pillar of that strategy is leveraging its multi-region sourcing network and expanding production capacity. As supply transitions from Mexico toward California and Peru, Mission Produce expects its diversified sourcing model to regain its traditional margin advantages while supporting customers with a reliable year-round supply. The company also expects a record Peruvian avocado harvest this season, with exportable production projected to rise roughly 20% year over year. Beyond avocados, Mission Produce continues investing in blueberries and mangoes while expecting to improve productivity from its newer blueberry acreage. Management also highlighted continued category expansion, with U.S. avocado consumption reaching record levels during the fiscal quarter and more than 1.6 million new households entering the category, reinforcing confidence that consumer demand has significant room to grow across both domestic and international markets.



The recently completed Calavo acquisition further strengthens Mission Produce's long-term strategy by adding packing capacity, expanding prepared foods and creating opportunities for meaningful cost synergies. Management expects at least $25 million in annualized synergies within 18 months while accelerating integration benefits following the earlier-than-expected transaction close. Beyond cost savings, the acquisition broadens Mission Produce's customer reach, enhances supply flexibility and opens additional growth opportunities in prepared foods, foodservice and international markets. Together with continued investments in production assets and category expansion, these initiatives position the company to pursue profitable growth well beyond the current operating cycle.

Are CTVA & DOLE Building Growth Strategies for the Long Run?

Corteva, Inc. CTVA and Dole plc DOLE are building long-run growth strategies around innovation, supply-chain strength, portfolio expansion and rising demand for healthier, productivity-driven food solutions.



Corteva is executing a long-term growth strategy centered on innovation, premium product adoption and geographic expansion rather than relying solely on cyclical improvements in agricultural markets. The company continues to strengthen its seed and crop protection portfolio through a steady pipeline of new technologies, biological products and digital agriculture solutions that enhance farm productivity and support pricing power. Management is also expanding Corteva’s presence in high-growth international markets while increasing operational efficiency through manufacturing optimization and disciplined cost management.



Dole is pursuing a long-term growth strategy built on supply chain integration, product diversification and disciplined capital allocation. The company continues to invest in expanding production capacity, improving sourcing flexibility and strengthening its global distribution network to enhance efficiency and ensure year-round supply. Beyond its traditional fresh produce business, Dole is broadening its portfolio with higher-value and convenience-oriented offerings that align with changing consumer preferences for healthy foods.

AVO’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Mission Produce have lost 13.4% in the last three months against the industry’s rise of 1.9%.



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From a valuation standpoint, AVO trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49X, significantly above the industry’s average of 15.42X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVO’s fiscal 2026 earnings suggests a year-over-year decline of 35.44%, while that for fiscal 2027 indicates growth of 66.7%. The company’s EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have remained stable in the past seven days.



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AVO stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.