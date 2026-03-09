AVO's International Farming Bounces Back: Can It Stay Consistent?

International farming has become an increasingly important pillar of growth for Mission Produce, Inc. AVO as the company expands its sourcing footprint beyond traditional markets. After facing weather disruptions and production variability in recent periods, the segment has begun to show signs of recovery. This rebound raises an important question for investors: Can Mission Produce’s international farming operations maintain consistent performance in a highly unpredictable agricultural environment?



Recent improvements have been supported by stronger yields and better operational execution across key growing regions. As harvest conditions normalized, Mission Produce benefited from improved fruit quality and higher volumes, allowing the company to better supply its global distribution network. The recovery also reflects the strategic importance of owning and operating farmland internationally, which gives Mission greater control over production timing, supply availability and cost management compared with relying solely on third-party sourcing.



However, sustaining this consistency will depend on several external and operational factors. International farming remains exposed to weather volatility, labor availability and changing agricultural regulations across regions. Even so, Mission Produce’s diversified sourcing strategy, long-term investment in orchards and integration with its global distribution platform provide a stronger foundation for stability. In the longer term, continued investment in farming infrastructure, irrigation systems and agronomic practices will be crucial for maintaining productivity across international orchards. If the company continues to balance disciplined farm management with geographic diversification, its international farming segment could remain a reliable contributor to long-term growth.

CTVA & DOLE: Strengthening Global Agricultural Supply Stability

Corteva, Inc. CTVA and Dole plc DOLE are strengthening supply stability in the global agriculture and fresh-produce markets through innovation, diversified operations and resilient sourcing networks.



Corteva’s global operations have shown resilience as agricultural demand stabilizes across key farming regions. The company continues to support growers through advanced seed genetics, crop protection products and digital agronomy tools that improve yield consistency and farm productivity. By focusing on innovation and expanding its technology-driven solutions, Corteva aims to maintain steady performance even as weather variability and input-cost pressures affect agricultural production worldwide.



Dole’s global farming and sourcing network plays a crucial role in maintaining supply consistency in the fresh-produce market. With operations spanning multiple growing regions and seasons, the company can manage weather disruptions and regional production shifts while ensuring reliable product availability. This diversified agricultural footprint, combined with strong logistics and distribution capabilities, helps Dole sustain stable operations in a market often influenced by seasonal and climatic volatility.

AVO’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Mission Produce have gained 12.5% in the last three months compared with the industry’s growth of 15.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, AVO trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53X, significantly above the industry’s average of 15.59X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVO’s fiscal 2026 earnings suggests a year-over-year decline of 10.13%, while that for fiscal 2027 indicates growth of 4.23%. The company’s EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have remained stable in the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AVO stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

