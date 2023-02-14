Avoro Capital Advisors Now Owns 9.70% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

Fintel reports that Avoro Capital Advisors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.66MM shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL). This represents 9.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.43MM shares and 8.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 16.49% and an increase in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.03% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is $309.06. The forecasts range from a low of $195.94 to a high of $409.50. The average price target represents an increase of 21.03% from its latest reported closing price of $255.36.

The projected annual revenue for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is $46MM. The projected annual EPS is -$17.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 343 funds or institutions reporting positions in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 12.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDGL is 0.16%, an increase of 54.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.59% to 12,723K shares. The put/call ratio of MDGL is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 1,499K shares representing 8.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 1,236K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,100K shares, representing an increase of 11.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDGL by 1.44% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 721K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 586K shares, representing an increase of 18.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDGL by 11.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 390K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 378K shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDGL by 2.49% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 331K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 368K shares, representing a decrease of 11.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDGL by 24.22% over the last quarter.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics that target a specific thyroid hormone pathway in the liver, which is a key regulatory mechanism common to a spectrum of cardio-metabolic and fatty liver diseases with high unmet medical need. Madrigal recognizes that compounds with greater selectivity for thyroid hormone receptor (THR)-ß and liver uptake has the greatest potential to overcome challenges faced by prior, less selective compounds and deliver the full therapeutic potential of THR-ß agonism. The Company believes that resmetirom, its lead product candidate, is the first orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, truly ß-selective THR agonist.

