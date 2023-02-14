Avoro Capital Advisors Now Owns 9.60% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

Fintel reports that Avoro Capital Advisors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.62MM shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS). This represents 9.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 8.56MM shares and 8.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 24.19% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.98% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apellis Pharmaceuticals is $76.82. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $129.15. The average price target represents an increase of 47.98% from its latest reported closing price of $51.91.

The projected annual revenue for Apellis Pharmaceuticals is $222MM, an increase of 96.08%. The projected annual EPS is -$5.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 609 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apellis Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 12.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APLS is 0.43%, an increase of 12.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.48% to 109,647K shares. The put/call ratio of APLS is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,758K shares representing 7.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,957K shares, representing a decrease of 13.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 99.99% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,516K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company.

EcoR1 Capital holds 5,183K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,988K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 99.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 7,044.63% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,351K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,680K shares, representing a decrease of 159.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLS by 66.30% over the last quarter.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. Leaders in targeted C3 therapies, the company aims to develop transformative therapies for a broad range of debilitating diseases that are driven by excessive activation of the complement cascade, including those within hematology, ophthalmology, nephrology, and neurology.

