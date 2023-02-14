Avoro Capital Advisors Now Owns 9.50% of Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

Fintel reports that Avoro Capital Advisors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 26.80MM shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD). This represents 9.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 18.50MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 44.86% and an increase in total ownership of 2.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.27% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amicus Therapeutics is $15.71. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 24.27% from its latest reported closing price of $12.64.

The projected annual revenue for Amicus Therapeutics is $451MM, an increase of 39.57%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 467 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amicus Therapeutics. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOLD is 0.27%, a decrease of 3.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.19% to 330,401K shares. The put/call ratio of FOLD is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 27,373K shares representing 9.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,896K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOLD by 8.33% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 21,719K shares representing 7.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,159K shares, representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOLD by 3.22% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 13,695K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,776K shares, representing a decrease of 7.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOLD by 63.80% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 13,547K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,338K shares, representing a decrease of 5.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOLD by 101,349.74% over the last quarter.

Palo Alto Investors holds 9,848K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Background Information

Amicus Therapeutics is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases.

