Avoro Capital Advisors Now Owns 8.90% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE)

Fintel reports that Avoro Capital Advisors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.33MM shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (GLUE). This represents 8.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.31MM shares and 7.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 30.61% and an increase in total ownership of 1.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 238.80% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Monte Rosa Therapeutics is $22.33. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 238.80% from its latest reported closing price of $6.59.

The projected annual revenue for Monte Rosa Therapeutics is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$2.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 207 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monte Rosa Therapeutics. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLUE is 0.08%, a decrease of 9.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.22% to 40,994K shares. The put/call ratio of GLUE is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

NEA Management Company holds 7,692K shares representing 15.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,703K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLUE by 4.72% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,763K shares representing 7.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,249K shares, representing a decrease of 39.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLUE by 64.99% over the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 2,994K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,925K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,688K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,690K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLUE by 15.01% over the last quarter.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company discovering and developing molecular glues to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company has created a platform to rationally design small molecules that reprogram ubiquitin ligases to eliminate disease drivers previously deemed undruggable. The company’s drug discovery platform combines diverse and proprietary chemical libraries of small molecule protein degraders with in-house proteomics, structural biology, machine learning-based target selection and computational chemistry capabilities to predict and obtain protein degradation profiles. Monte Rosa was launched from founding investor Versant Ventures’ Ridgeline Discovery Engine and is headquartered in Boston, Mass., with research operations in both Boston and Basel, Switzerland.

