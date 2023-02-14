Avoro Capital Advisors Now Owns 6.70% of PMV Pharmaceuticals (PMVP)

Fintel reports that Avoro Capital Advisors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.06MM shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP). This represents 6.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.47MM shares and 3.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 108.87% and an increase in total ownership of 3.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 248.43% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for PMV Pharmaceuticals is $26.69. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 248.43% from its latest reported closing price of $7.66.

The projected annual revenue for PMV Pharmaceuticals is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$1.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 287 funds or institutions reporting positions in PMV Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PMVP is 0.46%, a decrease of 1.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.57% to 61,558K shares. The put/call ratio of PMVP is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 6,563K shares representing 14.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 4,357K shares representing 9.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 4,097K shares representing 8.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,706K shares, representing a decrease of 14.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMVP by 58,322.93% over the last quarter.

Boxer Capital holds 3,164K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,499K shares, representing a decrease of 10.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMVP by 32.94% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 3,159K shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,517K shares, representing a decrease of 43.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMVP by 41.53% over the last quarter.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PMV Pharma is a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutants. p53 mutations are found in approximately half of all cancers. The field of p53 biology was established by our co-founder Dr. Arnold Levine when he discovered the p53 protein in 1979. Bringing together leaders in the field to utilize over four decades of p53 biology, PMV Pharma combines unique biological understanding with pharmaceutical development focus. PMV Pharma is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.