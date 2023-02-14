Avoro Capital Advisors Now Owns 6.30% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

Fintel reports that Avoro Capital Advisors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.15MM shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS). This represents 6.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.23MM shares and 8.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.63% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 287.99% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marinus Pharmaceuticals is $26.11. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 287.99% from its latest reported closing price of $6.73.

The projected annual revenue for Marinus Pharmaceuticals is $30MM, an increase of 52.87%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marinus Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 46 owner(s) or 30.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRNS is 0.13%, an increase of 71.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.92% to 34,548K shares. The put/call ratio of MRNS is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Lion Point Capital holds 3,685K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 3,538K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,511K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRNS by 51.19% over the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 3,157K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 3,150K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,052K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,238K shares, representing an increase of 39.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNS by 4.26% over the last quarter.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, anti-depressant and anti-anxiety potential. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose forms intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Marinus recently completed the first ever Phase 3 pivotal trial in children with CDKL5 deficiency disorder and is conducting a Phase 3 trial in refractory status epilepticus, Phase 2 trial in tuberous sclerosis complex and a Phase 2 biomarker-driven proof-of-concept trial in PCDH19-related epilepsy.

