Avoro Capital Advisors Now Owns 4.40% of Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

Fintel reports that Avoro Capital Advisors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.02MM shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA). This represents 4.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 8.68MM shares and 5.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 19.08% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 234.56% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Iovance Biotherapeutics is $24.05. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 234.56% from its latest reported closing price of $7.19.

The projected annual revenue for Iovance Biotherapeutics is $23MM. The projected annual EPS is -$2.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 477 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iovance Biotherapeutics. This is a decrease of 82 owner(s) or 14.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IOVA is 0.13%, a decrease of 15.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.40% to 171,921K shares. The put/call ratio of IOVA is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 10,249K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,826K shares, representing a decrease of 15.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOVA by 30.32% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 6,780K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,688K shares, representing a decrease of 28.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOVA by 32.20% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,711K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,351K shares, representing an increase of 7.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOVA by 21.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,613K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,157K shares, representing an increase of 9.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOVA by 0.38% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,806K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,572K shares, representing an increase of 6.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOVA by 3.59% over the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Iovance Biotherapeutics aims to improve patient care by making T cell-based immunotherapies broadly accessible for the treatment of patients with solid tumors and blood cancers. Tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy uses a patient's own immune cells to attack cancer. TIL cells are extracted from a patient's own tumor tissue, expanded through a proprietary process, and infused back into the patient. Upon infusion, TIL reach tumor tissue, where they attack cancer cells. The company has completed dosing in pivotal programs in patients with metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer. In addition, the company's TIL therapy is being investigated in a registration-supporting study for the treatment of patients with locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Clinical studies are also underway to evaluate TIL in earlier stage cancers in combination with currently approved treatments, and to investigate Iovance peripheral blood lymphocyte (PBL) T cell therapy for blood cancers.

