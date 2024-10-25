News & Insights

Avon Technologies Enhances Financial Strategy with New Broker

October 25, 2024 — 06:08 am EDT

Avon Protection (GB:AVON) has released an update.

Avon Technologies plc has announced the appointment of Barclays Bank PLC as a joint Corporate Broker alongside Peel Hunt LLP, aiming to strengthen its financial partnerships and enhance market reach. This strategic move reflects Avon’s commitment to bolstering its corporate finance capabilities as it continues to lead in the protective equipment sector.

