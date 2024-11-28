Avon Technologies Announces New Executive Incentive Awards

Avon Protection (GB:AVON) has released an update.

Avon Technologies has granted Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) and Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP) awards to key executives, including CEO Jos Sclater and CFO Rich Cashin. These awards, which are linked to company performance metrics such as earnings per share and return on invested capital, are designed to align executive interests with shareholder returns. The awards will vest over the coming years, contingent on meeting specified performance targets.

