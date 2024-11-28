News & Insights

Stocks

Avon Technologies Announces New Executive Incentive Awards

November 28, 2024 — 12:02 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Avon Protection (GB:AVON) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Avon Technologies has granted Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) and Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP) awards to key executives, including CEO Jos Sclater and CFO Rich Cashin. These awards, which are linked to company performance metrics such as earnings per share and return on invested capital, are designed to align executive interests with shareholder returns. The awards will vest over the coming years, contingent on meeting specified performance targets.

For further insights into GB:AVON stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.