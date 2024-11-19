Avon Technologies Announces Director’s Share Acquisition

Avon Protection (GB:AVON) has released an update.

Avon Technologies plc has announced an acquisition of its ordinary shares by Victor Chavez, a Non-Executive Director. The transaction, which involved nine shares at a price of GBP 12.096 each, took place on the London Stock Exchange. This move is part of the company’s ongoing market activities and is disclosed under the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

