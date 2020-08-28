Avon Rubber Wins U.S. Department Of Defense M61 Filter Contract - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Avon Rubber Plc. (AVON.L) Friday confirmed an award from the U.S. Department of Defense or DoD of a dual source contract to supply replacement M61 filters for the M50 mask system.

Avon Protection will compete for each order of the $127 million contract over a duration of up to seven years. This includes a five-year base period plus two further one-year extension periods.

The company said the contract and first order are expected shortly, with deliveries expected to commence in its fiscal 2021.

Paul McDonald, Chief Executive Officer, said, "This award together with the M50 mask system sustainment contract announced in June, will further underpin our ongoing sustainable revenues from the U.S. DoD's installed base of over two million M50 mask systems."

