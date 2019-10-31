Markets
Avon Products Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Avon Products (AVP) announced a profit for third quarter that fell from last year.

The company's profit totaled $106.9 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $114.5 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Avon Products reported adjusted earnings of $60.3 million or $0.11 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.2% to $1.19 billion from $1.42 billion last year.

Avon Products earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $60.3 Mln. vs. $6.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.11 vs. $0.00 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.02 -Revenue (Q3): $1.19 Bln vs. $1.42 Bln last year.

