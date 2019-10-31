Markets
Avon Products Q3 19 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Avon Products Inc. (AVP) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on October 31, 2019, to discuss Q3 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to investor.avonworldwide.com

To listen to the call, dial (877) 407-0789 (US) or (201) 689-8562 (International).

For a replay call, dial (844) 512-2921 (US) or (412) 317-6671 (International), Passcode 13694944.

