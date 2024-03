SAO PAULO, March 12 (Reuters) - A potential sale of business unit Avon International is not on the radar of Brazilian cosmetics makers Natura NTCO3.SA, its Chief Executive told journalists on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Steven Grattan)

