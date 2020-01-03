Avon CEO Jan Zijderveld To Hand Over Leadership To Roberto Marques

(RTTNews) - Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) announced that Jan Zijderveld will step down as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, concurrent with the closing of the sale of the company to Natura &Co. He will hand over leadership to Natura & Co Executive Chairman Roberto Marques.

Jan Zijderveld said: "The combination of Avon with Natura &Co is a transformational event and the right moment for Avon to start its next growth phase. With the Open Up strategy, we have made significant progress in building a more stable foundation from which Avon can grow well into the future. Natura &Co is the right home for Avon to accelerate its Open Up strategy."

