Is Avolta AG - Unsponsored ADR (DUFRY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Avolta AG - Unsponsored ADR (DUFRY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Avolta AG - Unsponsored ADR is one of 246 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Avolta AG - Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DUFRY's full-year earnings has moved 24.4% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, DUFRY has returned 11.2% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -5.9%. This means that Avolta AG - Unsponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Kontoor Brands (KTB), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 17.7%.

For Kontoor Brands, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Avolta AG - Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #146 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 7.8% so far this year, so DUFRY is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Kontoor Brands belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry. This 22-stock industry is currently ranked #95. The industry has moved -3.9% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Avolta AG - Unsponsored ADR and Kontoor Brands as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Avolta AG - Unsponsored ADR (DUFRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.