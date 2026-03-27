Is Avolta AG - Unsponsored ADR (DUFRY) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Avolta AG - Unsponsored ADR (DUFRY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Avolta AG - Unsponsored ADR is one of 257 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Avolta AG - Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DUFRY's full-year earnings has moved 24.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, DUFRY has returned 0.2% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -9%. As we can see, Avolta AG - Unsponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Flexsteel Industries (FLXS). The stock is up 13.5% year-to-date.

In Flexsteel Industries' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 15.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Avolta AG - Unsponsored ADR is a member of the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, which includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #148 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 8.8% so far this year, meaning that DUFRY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Flexsteel Industries, however, belongs to the Furniture industry. Currently, this 8-stock industry is ranked #197. The industry has moved -15.2% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Avolta AG - Unsponsored ADR and Flexsteel Industries. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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Avolta AG - Unsponsored ADR (DUFRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.