Avolta AG - Depositary Receipt (DUFRY) Price Target Decreased by 18.75% to 11.59

The average one-year price target for Avolta AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:DUFRY) has been revised to $11.59 / share. This is a decrease of 18.75% from the prior estimate of $14.26 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.64 to a high of $18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 192.56% from the latest reported closing price of $3.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avolta AG - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DUFRY is 0.00%, an increase of 151.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 487.53% to 3K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Salomon & Ludwin holds 2K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 97.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUFRY by 4,113.50% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

ENDW - Cambria Endowment Style ETF holds 0K shares.

