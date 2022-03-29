Companies

Avolon says jet lessors will be reluctant to return to Russia

Tim Hepher Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CAROLINE CHIA

Aircraft leasing companies will be wary of returning to Russia once its conflict with Ukraine is resolved, after what experts have described as a mass default involving hundreds of aircraft, the head of the world's second-largest lessor said on Tuesday.

Domhnal Slattery, chief executive of Dublin-based Avolon, told Reuters the company's own risk is limited, however, with a net exposure of below $200 million on the 10 jets that remain held in Russia, out of 14 originally leased to carriers there.

