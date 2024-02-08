Avolon Q4 Net Income Rises; Lease Revenue Up 13%

(RTTNews) - Avolon reported that its fourth quarter net income increased to $110 million from $41 million, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $684 million, up 17%. Lease revenue was $674 million, an increase of 13%.

Total available liquidity at year end was $7.2 billion, including $690 million of unrestricted cash and $6.2 billion of undrawn debt facilities.

Andy Cronin, Avolon CEO, said: "The orders made for 200 new technology aircraft during the year strengthen our delivery pipeline and provide embedded growth to support our customers into the next decade."

