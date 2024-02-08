News & Insights

Markets

Avolon Q4 Net Income Rises; Lease Revenue Up 13%

February 08, 2024 — 04:45 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Avolon reported that its fourth quarter net income increased to $110 million from $41 million, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $684 million, up 17%. Lease revenue was $674 million, an increase of 13%.

Total available liquidity at year end was $7.2 billion, including $690 million of unrestricted cash and $6.2 billion of undrawn debt facilities.

Andy Cronin, Avolon CEO, said: "The orders made for 200 new technology aircraft during the year strengthen our delivery pipeline and provide embedded growth to support our customers into the next decade."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.