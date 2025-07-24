Markets

Avolon Q2 Net Income Rises 36% To $143 Mln; Orders 90 Airbus Aircraft

July 24, 2025 — 04:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Avolon (avol), an aviation finance company, Thursday reported net income of $143 million for the second quarter, 36% higher than $105 million in the comparable quarter last year.

Lease revenue grew 3% to $678 million from $660 million a year ago.

Additionally, the company said it has placed an order for 90 Airbus aircraft, scheduled to be delivered out to 2033.

"With our near term orderbook almost fully placed, and a high level of contracted aircraft sales, today's order for 90 aircraft extends our committed fleet out to 2033," said Andy Cronin, CEO.

