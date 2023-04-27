Avolon agrees $4 bln deal with Boeing for 40 737 MAX jets

DUBLIN, April 27 (Reuters) - Global leasing giant Avolon said on Thursday it had agreed terms for a commitment to order 40 Boeing BA.N 737 MAX aircraft in a deal worth over $4 billion at current list prices.

Avolon, the world's third largest aircraft leasing firm, said the new jets are scheduled for delivery from 2027 to 2030 and will increase the overall size of its owned, managed and committed fleet to 870 aircraft.

"Our commitment with Boeing reflects our confidence in the long-term outlook for the aviation sector. It will also support our airline customers who are looking to plan beyond the robust post-COVID traffic recovery and prepare for future growth, while also reducing their carbon emissions," CEO Andy Cronin said.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

