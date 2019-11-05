Avoid These 3 Mutual Fund Misfires - November 05, 2019

Does your current advisor have your money invested in these "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" that charge high fees for low returns? If so, it may be time for a new advisor.

High fees coupled with poor results: It's a straightforward equation for an awful mutual fund. Some are more regrettable than others - and some are bad to the point that they have got a "Strong Sell" from our Zacks Rank, the lowest positioning of the almost 19,000 mutual funds we rank every day.

First, let's break down some of the funds currently part of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." If you happen to have put your money into any of these misfires, we'll help assess some of our best Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Alpha C (MLPGX): 2.29% expense ratio and 1.1% management fee. MLPGX is a Sector - Energy mutual fund, which encompasses a wide range of vastly changing and vitally important industries throughout this massive global sector. With a five year after-expenses return of -8.06%, you're mostly paying more in fees than returns.

BTS Tactical Fixed Income C (BTFCX): 2.24% expense ratio, 1%. BTFCX is part of the Investment Grade Bond - Intermediate fund group. These mutual funds focus on the middle part of the curve, generally with bonds that usually mature in more than three years but less than 15 years. This fund has yearly returns of 0.87% over the most recent five years. Another fund liable of having investors pay more in charges than what they receive in return.

ClearBridge International Small Cap I (LCOIX): This fund has an expense ratio of 1.07% and management fee of 0.8%. LCOIX is a Non US - Equity fund. Many of these funds like to allocate across emerging and developed markets, and will often focus on all cap levels. With an annual average return of 0.66% over the last five years, the only thing absolute about this absolute return fund is that it absolutely deserves to be on our "worst offender" list.

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

Now that we've covered our "worst offender" list, let's take a look at some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with some of the lowest fees you may want to consider.

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy IS (LCBEX) is a fund that has an expense ratio of 0.68%, and a management fee of 0.65%. LCBEX is a part of the Allocation Balanced fund category; these funds like to invest in a variety of asset types, finding a balance between stocks, bonds, cash, and sometimes even precious metals and commodities; they are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. With yearly returns of 10.44% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

MSIFT Mid Cap Growth Portfolio IS (MMCGX): Expense ratio: 0.64%. Management fee: 0.5%. MMCGX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. MMCGX has managed to produce a robust 11.16% over the last five years.

MFS Mass Investors Growth Stock R2 (MIRGX) is an attractive fund with a five-year annualized return of 13.32% and an expense ratio of just 0.98%. MIRGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks.

Bottom Line

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market," there is a good probability that they are either asleep at the wheel, incompetent, or (most likely) lining their pockets with high fee commissions at your financial expense.

