Avoid These 3 Mutual Fund Misfires - January 30, 2020

If your advisor has you invested in any of these "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" with high fees and low returns, you need to rethink your advisor.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance and fees. Our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds has identified some of the worst of the worst mutual funds you should avoid, the funds with the highest fees and poorest long-term performance.

First, let's break down some of the funds currently part of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." If you happen to have put your money into any of these misfires, we'll help assess some of our best Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

AQR Equity Market Neutral R6 (QMNRX): 1.2% expense ratio and 1.1% management fee. QMNRX is a Market Neutral - Equity mutual fund. These portfolios usually hold 50% of their securities in a long position, as well as 50% in a short position. With a five year after-expenses return of 0.69%, you're mostly paying more in fees than returns.

Eagle MLP Strategy I (EGLIX): EGLIX is classified as a Sector - Energy mutual fund. Throughout the massive global energy sector, these funds hold a wide range of quickly changing and vitally important industries. EGLIX offers an expense ratio of 1.42% and annual returns of -8.66% over the last five years. Even if this fund can be positioned as a hedge during the recent bull-market, paying more in fees than returns over the long-term should never be an acceptable result.

RBC Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity A (RSMAX) - 1.7% expense ratio, 1.25% management fee. This fund has yielded yearly returns of 0.16% in the course of the last five years. Too bad!

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

Now that we've covered our "worst offender" list, let's take a look at some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with some of the lowest fees you may want to consider.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Growth Fund R6 (JMGMX): 0.73% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. JMGMX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With an annual return of 12.26% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

MassMutual Premier Disciplined Growth R5 (MPGSX) has an expense ratio of 0.65% and management fee of 0.45%. MPGSX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With annual returns of 12.82% over the last five years, this is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

American Beacon SGA Global Growth Investor (SGAPX) is an attractive fund with a five-year annualized return of 13.8% and an expense ratio of just 1.19%. SGAPX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations.

Bottom Line

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that is not the case, and your advisor has you invested in any of the funds on our "worst offender" list, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

