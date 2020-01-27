Avoid These 3 Mutual Fund Misfires - January 27, 2020

You may need to start looking for a new financial advisor if your current one has put any of these high-fee, low-return "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" into your portfolio.

High fees plus poor performance: It's a pretty simple formula for a bad mutual fund. Some are worse than others - and some are so bad that they have earned a "Strong Sell" on the Zacks Rank, the lowest ranking of the nearly 19,000 mutual funds we rank daily.

Below, you'll read about some of the funds included in our current list of "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." And if by chance you're invested in any of these misfires, we'll help and review some of our highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

BTS Tactical Fixed Income A (BTFAX): Expense ratio: 1.49%. Management fee: 1%. After expenses, the 5 year return is 0.81%, meaning your fees are far higher than the fund's returns.

AQR Style Premia Alternative N (QSPNX): 1.75% expense ratio, 1.35%. QSPNX is a Long Short - Equity option. These funds' investment strategy consists of minimizing overall market exposure, while at the same time taking long positions in equities that are expected to appreciate and short positions in equities that are projected to decline. This fund has yearly returns of -0.74% over the most recent five years. Another fund liable of having investors pay more in charges than what they receive in return.

Great-West Templeton Global Bond (MXGBX): This fund has an expense ratio of 1.01% and management fee of 0.58%. MXGBX is classified as a Diversified Bonds fund, which offers exposure to a wide variety of fixed income types, stretching across various issuers, credit levels, and maturities. With an annual average return of 0.86% over the last five years, the only thing absolute about this absolute return fund is that it absolutely deserves to be on our "worst offender" list.

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

There you have it: some prime examples of truly bad mutual funds. In contrast, here are a few funds that have achieved high Zacks Ranks and have low fees.

Hartford Core Equity R3 (HGIRX) is a winner, with an expense ratio of just 1.09% and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.97%.

Janus Henderson Enterprise R (JDMRX): Expense ratio: 1.41%. Management fee: 0.64%. JDMRX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. JDMRX has managed to produce a robust 13.74% over the last five years.

MFS Growth Fund R3 (MFEHX) has an expense ratio of 0.91% and management fee of 0.55%. MFEHX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With annual returns of 14.97% over the last five years, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Bottom Line

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market," there is a good probability that they are either asleep at the wheel, incompetent, or (most likely) lining their pockets with high fee commissions at your financial expense.

