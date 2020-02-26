Avoid These 3 Mutual Fund Misfires - February 26, 2020

If your advisor has you invested in any of these "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" with high fees and low returns, you need to rethink your advisor.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance and fees. Our Zacks Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds has identified some of the worst of the worst mutual funds you should avoid, the funds with the highest fees and poorest long-term performance.

Below, you'll read about some of the funds included in our current list of "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." And if by chance you're invested in any of these misfires, we'll help and review some of our highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

ProFunds UltraSector Oil & Gas Investor (ENPIX): 1.74% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. ENPIX is classified as a Sector - Energy mutual fund. Throughout the massive global energy sector, these funds hold a wide range of quickly changing and vitally important industries. With a five year after-expenses return of -8.58%, you're mostly paying more in fees than returns.

Brandes International Small Cap Equity A (BISAX). Expense ratio: 1.35%. Management fee: 0.75%. Over the last 5 years, this fund has generated annual returns of 0.8%.

American Funds Investor Company of America R3 (RICCX) - 0.94% expense ratio, 0.23% management fee. RICCX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. RICCX has generated annual returns of -82.87% over the last five years. Ouch!

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

Now that you've seen the worst Zacks Ranked mutual funds, let's have a look at some of the highest ranked funds with the lowest fees.

MFS New Discovery R6 (MNDKX): 0.95% expense ratio and 0.88% management fee. MNDKX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. With an annual return of 13.56% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Nationwide Growth Fund IS (NGISX) is a stand out fund. NGISX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 13.14% and expense ratio of 0.72%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Royce International Premier Fund Series (RYIPX): Expense ratio: 1.44%. Management fee: 1%. RYIPX is a Non US - Equity fund. Many of these funds like to allocate across emerging and developed markets, and will often focus on all cap levels. RYIPX has produced a 13.49% over the last five years.

Bottom Line

Along these lines, there you have it - if your financial guide has you put your money into any of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market," there is a strong likelihood that they are either dormant at the worst possible time, inept, or (in all probability) filling their pockets with high fee commissions at the cost of your financial objectives.

