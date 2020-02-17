Avoid These 3 Mutual Fund Misfires - February 17, 2020

You may need to start looking for a new financial advisor if your current one has put any of these high-fee, low-return "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" into your portfolio.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: If the fund has high fees and performs poorly, it's not good. Of course, there's a range - but when a mutual fund earns a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) that means it's among the worst of roughly 19,000 funds we rate each day.

First, let's break down some of the funds currently part of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." If you happen to have put your money into any of these misfires, we'll help assess some of our best Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

Invesco Macro Allocation Strategy C (GMSEX): 2.12% expense ratio and 1.1% management fee. GMSEX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. With a five year after-expenses return of 1.69%, you're mostly paying more in fees than returns.

AQR Equity Market Neutral N (QMNNX). Expense ratio: 1.55%. Management fee: 1.1%. Over the last 5 years, this fund has generated annual returns of 0.35%.

RBC Emerging Markets Small Cap Equity A (RSMAX) - 1.7% expense ratio, 1.25% management fee. This fund has yielded yearly returns of 0.16% in the course of the last five years. Too bad!

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

Now that we've covered our "worst offender" list, let's take a look at some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with some of the lowest fees you may want to consider.

DFA US Large Cap Growth Institutional (DUSLX) is a fund that has an expense ratio of 0.2%, and a management fee of 0.17%. DUSLX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With yearly returns of 12.61% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

American Beacon SGA Global Growth Investor (SGAPX) has an expense ratio of 1.19% and management fee of 0.8%. SGAPX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. Thanks to yearly returns of 13.8% over the last five years, SGAPX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Meridian Growth Investor (MRIGX) is an attractive fund with a five-year annualized return of 10.35% and an expense ratio of just 0.87%. MRIGX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities.

Bottom Line

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market," there is a good probability that they are either asleep at the wheel, incompetent, or (most likely) lining their pockets with high fee commissions at your financial expense.

