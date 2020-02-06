Avoid These 3 Mutual Fund Misfires - February 06, 2020

You may need to start looking for a new financial advisor if your current one has put any of these high-fee, low-return "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" into your portfolio.

High fees coupled with poor results: It's a straightforward equation for an awful mutual fund. Some are more regrettable than others - and some are bad to the point that they have got a "Strong Sell" from our Zacks Rank, the lowest positioning of the almost 19,000 mutual funds we rank every day.

Below, you'll read about some of the funds included in our current list of "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." And if by chance you're invested in any of these misfires, we'll help and review some of our highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

Brandes International Small Cap Equity A (BISAX): 1.35% expense ratio and 0.95% management fee. BISAX is a Non US - Equity fund. Many of these funds like to allocate across emerging and developed markets, and will often focus on all cap levels. With a five year after-expenses return of 0.8%, you're mostly paying more in fees than returns.

Hartford Global Real Asset C (HRLCX): 2% expense ratio, 0.85%. HRLCX is a Global - Equity mutual fund, which invests their assets in large markets, leveraging the global economy. This fund has yearly returns of 0.96% over the most recent five years. Another fund liable of having investors pay more in charges than what they receive in return.

Neuberger Berman Absolute Return Multi Manager I (NABIX): This fund has an expense ratio of 1.98% and management fee of 1.85%. NABIX is a part of the Allocation Balanced fund category; these funds like to invest in a variety of asset types, finding a balance between stocks, bonds, cash, and sometimes even precious metals and commodities; they are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. With an annual average return of 0.76% over the last five years, the only thing absolute about this absolute return fund is that it absolutely deserves to be on our "worst offender" list.

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

Now that we've covered our "worst offender" list, let's take a look at some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with some of the lowest fees you may want to consider.

Boston Trust SmMid Cap Fund (BTSMX): 0.75% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. BTSMX is a Mid Cap Blend mutual fund that typically features a portfolio filled with stocks of various sizes and styles; it allows for a diversification strategy focusing on companies with market caps between $2 billion and $10 billion. With an annual return of 10.66% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

MSIF International Advantage A (MFAPX) has an expense ratio of 1.28% and management fee of 0.8%. MFAPX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. Thanks to yearly returns of 13.54% over the last five years, MFAPX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Nationwide Growth Fund IS (NGISX) is an attractive fund with a five-year annualized return of 13.14% and an expense ratio of just 0.76%. NGISX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks.

Bottom Line

So, there you have it - if your advisor has you invested in any of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market," there is a good probability that they are either asleep at the wheel, incompetent, or (most likely) lining their pockets with high fee commissions at your financial expense.

