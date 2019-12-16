Avoid These 3 Mutual Fund Misfires - December 16, 2019

If your financial advisor made you buy any of these "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" with high expenses and low returns, you need to reassess your advisor.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: If the fund has high fees and performs poorly, it's not good. Of course, there's a range - but when a mutual fund earns a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) that means it's among the worst of roughly 19,000 funds we rate each day.

First, let's break down some of the funds currently part of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." If you happen to have put your money into any of these misfires, we'll help assess some of our best Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

Hussman Strategic Growth Fund (HSGFX): This fund has an expense ratio of 1.14% and a management fee of 0.9%. Without even doing any in-depth analysis, just the fact that you are paying more in fees than you're earning in returns is reason enough not to invest. HSGFX is a Market Neutral - Equity mutual fund. These portfolios usually hold 50% of their securities in a long position, as well as 50% in a short position. The fund has lagged performance-wise, so perhaps a simpler index future investing strategy might be more effective.

Goldman Sachs N-11 Equity Fund Institutional (GSYIX): 1.33% expense ratio, 1.13%. GSYIX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. This fund has yearly returns of -5.29% over the most recent five years. Another fund liable of having investors pay more in charges than what they receive in return.

James Small Cap A (JASCX): This fund has an expense ratio of 1.5% and management fee of 1.24%. JASCX is a Small Cap Value fund, and these funds are known for investing in companies with market caps under $2 billion. With an annual average return of 1.28% over the last five years, the only thing absolute about this absolute return fund is that it absolutely deserves to be on our "worst offender" list.

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

Now that we've covered our "worst offender" list, let's take a look at some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with some of the lowest fees you may want to consider.

MFS Mid-Cap Growth Fund 529A (EAMCX) is a winner, with an expense ratio of just 1.1% and a five-year annualized return track record of 12.26%.

Principal Large Cap Growth I R3 (PPUMX) is a stand out fund. PPUMX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 10.91% and expense ratio of 1.16%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Vanguard Explorer Fund Admiral (VEXRX): Expense ratio: 0.34%. Management fee: 0.31%. VEXRX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. VEXRX has produced a 10.6% over the last five years.

Bottom Line

These examples underscore the huge range in quality of mutual funds - from the really bad to the astonishingly good. There is no reason for your advisor to keep your money in any fund that charges more than you get in return (unless they're getting something out of it, like a high commission).

Do You Know the Top 9 Retirement Investing Mistakes?

Whether you're planning to retire early or not, don't let investing mistakes derail your plans.

If you have $500,000 or more to invest and want to learn more, click the link to download our free report, 9 Retirement Mistakes that will Ruin Your Retirement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.