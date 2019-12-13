Avoid These 3 Mutual Fund Misfires - December 13, 2019

Does your current advisor have your money invested in these "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market" that charge high fees for low returns? If so, it may be time for a new advisor.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: If the fund has high fees and performs poorly, it's not good. Of course, there's a range - but when a mutual fund earns a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) that means it's among the worst of roughly 19,000 funds we rate each day.

First, let's break down some of the funds currently part of our "Mutual Fund Misfires of the Market." If you happen to have put your money into any of these misfires, we'll help assess some of our best Zacks Ranked mutual funds.

3 Mutual Fund Misfires

Now, let's take a look at three market misfires.

MainStay Emerging Markets Opportunity A (MEOAX): This fund has an expense ratio of 1.82% and a management fee of 1%. Without even doing any in-depth analysis, just the fact that you are paying more in fees than you're earning in returns is reason enough not to invest. MEOAX is a Non US - Equity fund. Many of these funds like to allocate across emerging and developed markets, and will often focus on all cap levels. The fund has lagged performance-wise, so perhaps a simpler index future investing strategy might be more effective.

Invesco Long/Short Equity A (LSQAX). Expense ratio: 1.58%. Management fee: 1%. Over the last 5 years, this fund has generated annual returns of -0.65%.

MSIF Multi-Asset Fund I (MMPIX) - 1.07% expense ratio, 0.85% management fee. MMPIX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. MMPIX has generated annual returns of -4.03% over the last five years. Ouch!

3 Top Ranked Mutual Funds

There you have it: some prime examples of truly bad mutual funds. In contrast, here are a few funds that have achieved high Zacks Ranks and have low fees.

Jensen Quality Growth Fund R (JENRX): 1.24% expense ratio and 0.49% management fee. JENRX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With an annual return of 12.84% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Principal Mid Cap R5 (PMBPX) has an expense ratio of 0.85% and management fee of 0.58%. PMBPX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. Thanks to yearly returns of 13.3% over the last five years, PMBPX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Hartford Core Equity Y (HGIYX) is an attractive fund with a five-year annualized return of 12.33% and an expense ratio of just 0.42%. HGIYX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset.

Bottom Line

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that is not the case, and your advisor has you invested in any of the funds on our "worst offender" list, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

