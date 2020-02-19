Avoid Calling A Bottom In Cannabis With George Allen (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

By Rena Sherbill

Today, I am very happy to be joined by George Allen. George is the founder of Geronimo Capital, was former President of Acreage Holdings (ACRGF) and was previously Chief Investment Officer of Cambridge Information Group. He also managed corporate development at Blucora and prior to that spent nine years at Warburg Pincus, and Goldman Sachs in New York and Hong Kong.

Topics include:

4:30 - Migration from investment banking and private equity, focusing on tech and telecommunications, to cannabis industry. Was looking at cannabis space for a family office and met Kevin Murphy from Acreage and was drawn to the space from Kevin's passion and belief in the industry. George didn't end up investing in the company, instead was hired a couple months later first as CFO and then President.

8:10 - Decision to leave Acreage after merging with Canopy Growth (CGC). Still believe in the company and opportunity there is still strong. George thinks the merger will eventually close because Canopy wants to be in the US and they're bound together.

10:30 - Possibility of legalization happening before the Presidential election. Increasingly convinced that Trump deschedules cannabis before November - better than 50% chance.

13:15 - Is a Canopy/Acerage merger a mutually assured success story? Cannabis industry in the US has big opportunity to dislocate the black market and the $200 billion alcohol industry. Still a lot that has to be done to improve investor credibility.

14:50 - The current state of the US market - don't conflate Canada and US market. Good luck finding the bottom in Canada. Institutional investors haven't yet waded into US markets. Federal illegality is an obstacle, but so is lack of credibility and profitability. What some US MSOs declared when they went public compared to execution it's some of the most embarrassing execution in capital markets. Still lots of caution needed from investors.

19:10 - How can an individual investor invest in this market? Not time for the casual investor because you have to dig in really hard. There's a lot of data to sift through but it's company friendly and requires a lot of work from investors. Trying to call bottom has been dangerous. Investing in the upside: 1. Invest through a vehicle that can do the due dilligence for you. 2. Don't call the bottom.

23:26 - Focus on an actively managed ETF. Trade some liquidity for real insight. Information arbitrage is massive. George focuses only on US markets after concluding that Canadian space will struggle for a long time, Canada was massively overcapitalized. Why Canadian LPs are looking for international exposure because the numbers aren't there in Canada and because of structural impediments.

28:55 - What does federal descheduling in the US do for the industry? Good chance it will be a positive but also brings in seminal questions about what happens on Day 2. How CBD has been regulated has made people anxious about descheduling. Federal government will respect existing State laws. Pivotal questions around interstate commerce.

30:55 - What companies will be best positioned to take advantage of federal legalization. Asset prices will rise when there's more buyers. Just like in Canada that would make speculative investments in the space challenging for traditionally valued industries. Good chance the sector remains independent for some time. Alcohol has most to lose from transition to legal cannabis so those companies will put down some bets. But operators that have a relationship with consumers and have started to execute and be profitable - they will rise to the top.

36:00 - Successful brands in the industry - there are a couple, but the best branding has been on the flower side. That may not hold forever; over the long run, products that display the cannabis and don't conceal it - will likely win out. Vape pen's fundamental flaw of inability to brand them. Pay attention to lightening striking.

40:26 - Parallels between dotcom and cannabis. Big challenge is the risk of getting massively overcapitalized and the cost of capital sliding to near zero and reckless competitive behavior. That has gone away earlier in the cannabis industry than it did in the dotcom bubble. What's happened in Canada is akin to dotcom bubble.

42:30 - The CBD market. Was reluctant to get into it at Acreage and still reluctant. Shows potential but has gotten way in front of itself. There's no $50 billion black market CBD industry. Rather stick with what's known and been proven with THC market. It's been deregulated and has potential for larger audience but most cannabis companies that have gotten into it have regretted it.

45:35 - Thoughts on the ancillary space: great place for investors to look. Not as many pirates as in the cannabis space. The lab markets is really interesting; have been following GrowGeneration (GRWG), which is a great story, a roll-up play.

