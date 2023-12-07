Avoid Buying These 10 Holiday Gifts That Usually Get Returned

When it comes to buying gifts for your friends or family members, it’s not always easy to find the right thing. And while there’s truth to the old adage, “it’s the thought that counts,” some gifts just aren’t as desirable as you might think.

In fact, certain holiday gifts have a higher return rate than others. This is especially common with gifts that have very specific requirements to be enjoyed — like shoes that must be the right size or kitchen appliances that only fit specific households.

As you go about marking off items on your holiday shopping list, here are the top holiday gifts that you might want to avoid as they’re usually returned.

Apparel

Clothes may be essential, but it’s not always easy to get the right size, style, fabric or fit. And if you give somebody clothes they can’t wear or don’t like, chances are they’re going to return them.

“Clothing is high on the return list, mainly due to size issues,” said Seren Parry from Online Casino Bluebook. “Even with the best intentions, guessing someone’s size can be a hit or miss, and mismatches are common. This is why I always advise gift cards from clothing stores as a safer alternative.”

Nazmul Asif, digital marketing strategist and co-founder of RioVizual, added, “This is no surprise, as clothing can be difficult to buy for someone else without knowing their exact taste and size. Additionally, clothing trends change quickly, so what’s fashionable one year might be out of style the next.”

Clothing Accessories

It’s not just garments like shirts, pants, shorts or dresses that often get returned. It’s also accessories like shoes, socks, hats, gloves, ties, handbags and sports fan memorabilia.

As Beth Haven, managing editor and founder of BusinessMole, pointed out, “Despite being a common gift choice, personal preferences in fashion can be highly specific, making it a risky option without precise knowledge of the recipient’s tastes.”

Electronics

Although many people want electronics during the holidays, finding the right item can be tough. After all, preferences and needs vary widely by person.

Like clothes, electronics “are usual suspects in the lineup of returned gifts,” said Jude Beck, senior associate at PRM. “It’s a classic case of style and tech preferences being as unique as fingerprints — what hits the mark for one might miss it for another.”

“Electronics are often expensive, so people may return them if they’re not happy with the quality or performance of the product,” added Asif. “Additionally, electronics can become outdated quickly, so someone might return a product if they realize they don’t need it or if there’s a newer model available.”

Smartphones, gaming consoles, computers and tablets are all examples of electronics that are often returned.

Pool Accessories

If you’re thinking about buying pool equipment and accessories for someone you know, just know that there’s a high chance that they’ll be returned. This is especially likely if the pool accessories aren’t compatible with the recipient’s current setup.

“Items such as cleaning equipment and pool covers are frequently returned,” said Kyle Bernard, the founder and CEO of Radiance Pools. The same goes for complex pool maintenance tools, generic pool chemicals and non-universal pool equipment.

Dishes and Tableware

Plates, bowls, cups and utensils are also frequently returned after the holidays. So, unless you know for a fact that your friend or family member wants a specific set, you might want to steer clear of this purchase.

“People [usually] have specific tastes or existing sets, so adding random pieces often doesn’t fit with their collection, leading to returns,” said Parry.

Gift Cards

“While gift cards may seem like a safe bet, they are often returned due to the recipient already having one for that store or not wanting to shop there,” said Prasanna Gopinath, CEO of CognitiveClouds.

If you must give gift cards, try to get generic ones — like Visa or Amazon gift cards. That way, there’s a greater chance that the recipient will find a use for it. And if that doesn’t work, you can always give cash instead.

Perfumes or Personal Care Items

Even with the best intentions, you run the risk of having your gift returned if you get someone perfumes, colognes, candles or personal care items.

People tend to be particular about smells, especially in their fragrances and skincare or haircare products. Unless you know exactly what they like, they might never use it or ask for the gift receipt.

“Fragrances are a personal choice, and sometimes the recipient may not prefer the scent or it may not be suitable for their skin type,” said Gopinath.

Home Decor

Home decor items are another holiday gift to avoid unless you know the recipient’s tastes inside and out.

“Items like picture frames, vases or kitchenware, though thoughtful, can clash with the recipient’s personal style or existing home decor, leading to their return,” said Haven.

“Home décor items can be difficult to match with someone’s existing décor or style,” added Asif. “Additionally, people may return home décor items if they’re not the right size or if they don’t look good in [their] home.”

Highly Personalized Items

While personalization is generally sought after in gift-giving, there’s such a thing as too much personalization. And when something is overly personalized, it might end up back at the shop from whence it came.

“Personalized items, such as engraved jewelry or custom-made gifts, can be thoughtful gestures, but they also carry a higher risk of returns due to potential spelling errors, design misinterpretations or personal preferences,” said Parry.

“I would suggest carefully considering the recipient’s personality and preferences when selecting personalized gifts to ensure they align with their tastes and avoid the need for returns.”

DIY Home Renovation Kits

Getting a home repair kit for someone you know might seem like a great idea, but make sure it’s something they’re actually going to use. Otherwise, they might just return it.

“A DIY home renovation kit, such as a sophisticated furniture assembly set or a high-tech home automation system, is a popular holiday present with a high return rate,” said Daniel Li, co-founder and CEO of Plus.

Many of these kits are either too difficult to use or require a certain degree of expertise that your recipient might not have. At best, the kit might end up in a closet somewhere. At worst, it might be returned.

